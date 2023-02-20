© Defesa Civil de Ubatuba



The governor of São Paulo state in Brazil has declared a state of emergency after torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in areas of the north coast of the state.Governor Tarcísio de Freitas declared a state of emergency for the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga on 19 February.Flooding and landslides have damaged homes across the region and 566 people have been displaced or made homeless. Civil Defense has distributed relief supplies in affected areas, including mattresses, blankets and food baskets. Drinking water infrastructure has been severely damaged in São Sebastião, Caraguatatuba and the municipality of Ilhabela. Drinking water is being delivered by tank trucks in areas of São Sebastião.Dozens of roads have been washed out or blocked, causing severe transport difficulties.More than 130 teams from the Civil Defense, Military Police, Fire Department and the Brazilian Army have been delayed to the areas, carrying out relief and search and rescue operations. Much of the work is concentrated in the region of Barra do Sahy and Camburi in São Sebastião. Around 80 more police officers are expected to be delayed on 20 February.The government of São Paulo state said that heavy rain began on 18 February. Below are some of the highest accumulations for a 24-hour period to 19 February:Bertioga 683 mmGuarujá 395 mmSantos 232 mmSão Vicente 194 mmCubatão 117 mmPraia Grande 209 mmMongaguá 112 mmItanhaém 94 mmPeruíbe 98 mmUbatuba 335 mmCaraguatatuba 234 mmIlhabela 337 mmSão Sebastião 627 mmThis is the second severe flood event in the state in the last two weeks. Flooding affected the Greater São Paulo Region on 07 February. State news agency Agência Brasil reported one person died in flood waters in Osasco. Another person was reported missing and later found dead in floods in Parque São Lucas, in the east zone of São Paulo.Heavy rain also has caused flooding and landslides in other areas of the state. On 13 February 2023, state Civil Protection provided an update for the period 01 December 2022 to 13 February 2023, reporting 249 rain-related incidents, 8,547 people displaced and 25 deaths.