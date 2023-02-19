© Unknown

"Not from the earthquake, but from the criminal Israeli attack on Damascus! Many civilians were murdered & millions were terrorised in the middle of the night! What kind of evil attacks civilian buildings in an earthquake devastated country? Israel wants to compete with the earthquake on who kills more Syrians." Fares Shehabi

This money is for the armed groups

Now

Israel attacked multiple sites in Syria around midnight yesterday. This missile killed and injured civilians in Kafrsouseh, central Damascus.In the early hours of the morning of the 19th February Israel attacked Syria and the capital city Damascus. Syrian Air Defence missiles were reported to be repelling Israeli warplanes over Palestine and the occupied Golan territories.[This is a brief note to update you - I will write in more detail soon]Loud explosions shook Damascus and the Golan. One missile struck a residential area in central Damascus. Reports range from five to fifteen deaths and multiple injuries including to children. The majority of casualties are civilians. Less than ten days after the earthquake struck in Syria the population is again under attack. A friend told me they had left Lattakia close to the epicenter of the quake and had come to Damascus "for peace". That peacefor Damascus security.An early warning radar station in Tal Al-Masih, Sweida governorate was attacked. Syrian military sites in Jabal Al-Mane'a and Al-Kisweh came under bombardment.There are also, the General Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. HisThe Israeli attack is not an isolated incident. The earthquakeis being exploited by the Globalist cabalArmed groups in Idlibare capitalising on human tragedy to open multiple border crossings with Turkey in the aftermath claiming a need for humanitarian aid. The West is pouring $ millionsThe White Helmets have received 25 million plus in heavy equipment funding since 2013.Why is the UK, US, Denmark, Qatar () sending millions. Please read the following Twitter thread:Any equipment entering Idlib will be requisitioned by the armed groups and will provide them with revenue to reinforce their positions and armament supplies.. The Syrian people will take no benefit whatsoever from the so-called humanitarian aid.. The US is talking about an increased military presence and pushing for open borders with Turkey.Israel bombs multiple sites in Syria killing civilians in central Damascus with a missile strike,- the Syrians who have fought for 11 years and defended themselves againstInstead of coming to their aid,