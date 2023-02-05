Puppet Masters
Why are they doing it?
Due Diligence and Art / Substack
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 04:08 UTC
I am a fan of Catherine Austin Fitts - a former government insider, investment banker and currently a very successful publisher. I highly recommend her publication the Solari Report. The piece that is particularly relevant today is described in the "2020 Wrap Up" here with John Titus, and a recently published interview below.
Bankrupt governments are different from bankrupt corporations because they can print the money to stall the bankruptcy (instead of being forced to restructure by a bankruptcy court). However, that method is not limitless either. At some point the printing and stealing can no longer continue. It is hard to estimate exactly when that point comes, but it always does. Several reserve currencies and numerous minor ones existed and ended historically. When the end point comes it is extremely rapid and unstoppable. US monetary policy went "direct" in August 2019, as Catherine explains in her interview, and the "pandemic" which had been pre-planned (likely specifically for this eventuality) was kicked-off to both cover this up (temporarily) and enable to shut down the economy while unleashing a tsunami of printed money to further grab centralized power, cheapened assets, de-stabilize and remove power from any possible opposition.
Importantly for the "owners" (of the money source), this is also about the restructuring of their out-of-whack balance sheet, i.e. the out-of-control liabilities. This is not only about the retirees in the Western countries that have been lulled into fat stupor by promises of socialist utopia, although obviously, they are a large group of creditors. Every person regardless of age is a "claim on assets" in the form of usage of the dollar supply (or whatever succeeds the dollar). Incidentally, that's why the push for life expectancy curtailing "vaccinations" is so massive in the West and seems much less so in Africa (they are not worth that much per head in dollar terms).
The current war on the people is part of the restructuring that the globalist "owners" (owners of the central banks) are attempting - going direct reset and attempted CBDCs. This is also the fight over whose fake digital token is going to be the "global reserve", and so we have the US fighting the Euro zone and Russia and China in various stages of economic/bioterrorism warfare progressing to kinetic war. While Russia and China and the Euros are also frantically restructuring their balance sheets by murdering and terrorizing their own citizenry.
In order to succeed the owners need to install a global system of totalitarian control through various technological surveillance means, reduce the population, and utterly impoverish and terrorize the survivors. I personally believe they will not succeed because they do not have the tech they claim (they lie about that a lot) and will not be able to bridge it in time before the situation totally unravels. The more we are aware and educated about what exactly is going on the better our chances of surviving this mess. Acknowledging the reality is the only way forward. Despite the horror of what has transpired, I feel optimistic about the future in part because I met people like Catherine Austin Fitts on this literal trip to hell.