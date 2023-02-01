© Alex Sava

"Having such information-sharing agreements in place before an emergency would ensure timely access to verification information and improve federal program integrity, protect taxpayer funds from improper payments and fraud, better ensure benefits are paid only to those who are truly eligible, and reduce the incidence of identity fraud in government programs, thereby helping protect victims of identity theft."

Nearly 70,000 nonexistent or questionable Social Security Numbers were used to secure the coveted handouts...Fraudsters using fake social security numbers may have walked off with $5.4 billion in pandemic loans from two of the US' Covid-19 relief programs, according to a report published on Monday by watchdog group theThe report came ahead of a House of Representatives hearing on wasteful pandemic spending.The report found the Covid-19andhad paid outwhere SSNs were either not issued by the federal government at all or did not match up to the actual holder's name or birthdate.The figure represents nearly a third of theas potentially fraudulent after submitting loan applicants' data to the Social Security Administration to confirm whether the personal information on the 33 million applications matched the listed SSNs.The PRAC acknowledged both pandemic relief funds weredue to the "elevated urgency" of the situation and noted the process to implement SSN verification agreements among agencies can be "lengthy."as well as opportunists who took advantage of the lax oversight to plunder the funds meant for struggling Americans.The latter included a Miami resident charged last month with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of $2.1 million, which he spent on a Lamborghini, Rolexes and designer clothing. A fellow Lamborghini fan from Houston was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for spending his own stolen $1.6 million on an SUV made by the iconic sportscar brand, Rolexes and strippers, and a Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty to stealing $2 million for a Bentley, a Tesla, and luxury condos.