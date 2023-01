KYIV - Ukrainian officials swiftly backtracked on requests for Canadian military aid after learning that Canada planned to send them tanks belonging to the Canadian Armed Forces.Following repeated requests for additional military aid to help push back Russian offensives, Ukrainian officials"When we made a request to the Canadian government for tanks, we definitely did not mean," said Ukrainian Military Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi."We were kind of hoping it would be more like the missile defence system where they would just buy us some sweet brand new tanks from the US. We didn't even know Canada had their own tanks to give," added Zaluzhnyi."Much like the Russian's fleet of soviet-era tanks, these Canadian tanks are old and have been neglected to the point of being inoperable," says Queens University Military Historian Ian Jenkins. "In the heat of battle a Ukrainian conscript could easily mistake a broken Canadian tank for a broken Russian tank and fire on a friendly target by mistake.""I hope they have a good vacuum because those things still have sand in them from Kandahar," said one Canadian soldier who spoke on condition of anonymity. "You know how when you get back from a trip and you just leave your suitcase in the corner for months instead of properly unpacking it and doing your laundry? That, but with a half-billion dollar fleet of literal tanks."Some defects with the tanks noted by Ukrainian officials included a tank with"I know Canada originally bought them from Germany,," said one member of the Ukrainian delegation. "We really appreciate the offer but these are the roughest looking things I've ever seen, and I live in a war zone.""The instructions on the instrument panels are all in a form of French," stated a Ukrainian Defence Attache.The Canadian Forces have declined to officially comment on the matter, referring inquiries to the Ministry of Defence, but did put out a press release