Science & Technology
Record-breaking detection of radio signal from atomic hydrogen in extremely distant galaxy
PhysOrg
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 19:26 UTC
Atomic hydrogen is the basic fuel required for star formation in a galaxy. When hot ionized gas from the surrounding medium of a galaxy falls onto the galaxy, the gas cools and forms atomic hydrogen, which then becomes molecular hydrogen, and eventually leads to the formation of stars. Therefore, understanding the evolution of galaxies over cosmic time requires tracing the evolution of neutral gas at different cosmological epochs.
Atomic hydrogen emits radio waves of 21 cm wavelength, which can be detected using low frequency radio telescopes like the GMRT. Thus, 21 cm emission is a direct tracer of the atomic gas content in both nearby and distant galaxies. However, this radio signal is extremely weak and it is nearly impossible to detect the emission from a distant galaxy using current telescopes due to their limited sensitivity.
Until now, the most distant galaxy detected using 21 cm emission was at redshift z=0.376, which corresponds to a look-back time — the time elapsed between detecting the signal and its original emission — of 4.1 billion years. (Redshift represents the change in wavelength of the signal depending on the object's location and movement; a greater value of z indicates a farther object.)
"Due to the immense distance to the galaxy, the 21 cm emission line had redshifted to 48 cm by the time the signal traveled from the source to the telescope," says Chakraborty. The signal detected by the team was emitted from this galaxy when the universe was only 4.9 billion years old; in other words, the look-back time for this source is 8.8 billion years.
The team also observed that the atomic hydrogen mass of this particular galaxy is almost twice as high as its stellar mass. These results demonstrate the feasibility of observing atomic gas from galaxies at cosmological distances in similar lensed systems with a modest amount of observing time. It also opens up exciting new possibilities for probing the cosmic evolution of neutral gas with existing and upcoming low-frequency radio telescopes in the near future.
Yashwant Gupta, center director at NCRA, said, "Detecting neutral hydrogen in emission from the distant Universe is extremely challenging and has been one of the key science goals of GMRT. We are happy with this new path breaking result with the GMRT, and hope that the same can be confirmed and improved upon in the future."
