"Paul," Taibbi wrote, "just found a crazy email on Twitter — did you know Adam Schiff's staff . . . asked Twitter to have you banned?"
I was gobsmacked. This would explain why Twitter could never give me a reason for suspending my account, even though I had broken none of its rules.
Schiff, the powerful Democratic chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, made his "request" to ban me through his staff in a November 2020 memo to Twitter. Three months later, in early February 2021, I was kicked off the platform.
censor a free press.
In articles for RealClearInvestigations, I outed his anonymous "whistleblower" from the first impeachment of President Trump. It was Eric Ciaramella, a Democrat who had worked in the Trump White House as an Obama holdover. I also exposed Ciaramella's prior relationship with one of Schiff's top staffers on the impeachment committee, Sean Misko.
Comment: Emails reveal alleged whistleblower Ciaramella worked with anti-Trump dossier hoaxer in Obama administration
Unlike in other cases where Twitter did censor accounts, officials there originally argued that "this isn't feasible."
At the time, Twitter was about the only media outlet where the names of Schiff's impeachment operatives were circulating. The Washington press corps had conspired to protect the so-called whistleblower and cover up his identity. The Washington Post even scolded me for identifying him, claiming I was putting his life in danger. But this was a bluff. I was told by his family, as well as impeachment investigators, that he had received no credible threats.
In his list of demands, Schiff tried to justify banning me by claiming I was promoting "false QAnon conspiracies," which I have never done and I challenge Schiff to produce evidence to back up his defamatory remarks.
Schiff knew better. He knew "QAnon" was a trigger for Twitter censors, who were suppressing QAnon posts. Yet even Twitter's liberal gatekeepers appeared skeptical of Schiff's claims: "If it is related to QAnon it should already be deamplified." (Emphasis in original.)
Schiff knows something about promoting false conspiracies. In 2017, he took to the microphone in a televised House Intelligence Committee hearing and read into the congressional record a screed of wild conspiracy theories about Trump and Russia from the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded dossier.
We now know most of the preposterous rumors Schiff dramatically read into the public record came from a source who was invented by the dossier's authors. In his hyping of the dossier, Schiff smeared and defamed not only Trump, but also Carter Page, a low-level Trump campaign adviser, whom Schiff falsely painted as a Russian agent.
The next year, Schiff would be caught lying about the so-called Nunes Memo exposing FBI abuse of the FISA wiretap process to spy on Page. Schiff claimed then-House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes misled the public when he said the FBI heavily relied on the debunked dossier to swear out the warrants. In his own memo, Schiff, as ranking member, insisted the FBI's warrants were based on other evidence and were above-board.
In 2019, the scathing Horowitz Report proved it was Nunes who was telling the truth. Schiff, who had access to the same classified FISA information as Nunes, knew better.
This is the real spreader of falsehoods. Nonetheless, Twitter promised Schiff they would "review" my account — "again," which suggests this wasn't the first time Schiff had tried to silence me. Or the last. Were there other communications? Phone calls? Texts?
Months after Schiff lobbied Twitter to ban me and remove all the impeachment-related content from its platform, his communications director and chief of staff — Patrick Boland — tried to intimidate my editors at RCI into retracting the impeachment stories I broke a year earlier.
It wasn't about "safety." It was about wanting to avoid any scrutiny for their actions.
After joining Twitter in June 2016, I tweeted more than 20,100 tweets and I amassed more than 340,000 followers — all without any problems, without any suspensions. Until Schiff exercised his vendetta against me.
He appears to have secretly interfered with my ability to do my job for almost two years. Calling Twitter "social media" is a misnomer. In many ways, Twitter is simply the media now. As a working journalist, you need Twitter to do your job. News is broken there. Corporations and government post their press releases there. Key information and data are archived there.
If a powerful government official prevented me from promoting my stories, including my New York Post columns, on the nation's digital town square, how is that not state censorship?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, now battling for the speakership, has vowed to block Schiff from serving as the intelligence panel's top Democrat. But Schiff has bigger ambitions. He is said to be planning a run at the Senate, where he could arguably have more power and influence to silence free speech.
Paul Sperry is a senior reporter for RealClearInvestigations.com, a New York Post columnist and a bestselling author. Follow him and his work on his (now-restored) Twitter account @paulsperry_
Comment: Matt Taibbi weighs in on the Twitter Files and Russiagate: