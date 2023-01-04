© Gene Puskar/AP



George Santos is a despicable, lying fraud. He's lied about his ethnicity, background, parents, and experience, among other things. If there was anything that could be embellished, George Santos probably did it. His deceit would be comical if it weren't so tragic. Santos should be held accountable with punitive actions for his lies. However, if we are now going to be genuinely outraged and start punishing politicians for lying about their past, we can begin with President Joe Biden.Biden's lies do not excuse what Santos did in any way. This isn't a case of "whataboutism" or some attempted rationalization predicated on universally applying the same standards for all politicians. Yet, this doesn't change the fact that many Democrats, such as Joe Biden, have their own sordid history regarding what they told voters about their past. And when these Democrats were exposed, other politicians, pundits, and talking heads in the media — basically the same people in a huff about Santos — did not have the same outrage then as they do now. This is particularly concerning since it was not just Biden who lied.One of the more notable Democrats exposed for lying about their past was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). In 2018, it was revealed that Warren falsely claimed Native American heritage; she wrote that she was an "American Indian" on a registration card in 1986 for the State Bar of Texas. It is believed Warren did such to appear as a racial minority, which could help improve her career prospects.At first, Warren denied any wrongdoing and reiterated her indigenous heritage, even filming the results of a DNA test to try to show the legitimacy of her claims. It backfired. As a result, Warren apologized. The punishment for her deception? Nothing. She offered an apology, and it was swept under the rug.Then, around a year after her heritage controversy, Warren launched a campaign to run for president.But this inconsistency in outrage is nothing new.Consider Biden's comments about his past. There are so many to choose from it's hard to figure out exactly where to begin.He wasn't truthful during a recent speech in Florida about the death of his son, Beau. He stated that Beau died while fighting in Iraq."They talk about inflation ... inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia's doing. ... Excuse me, the war in Ukraine," the president said.There hasn't been any explanation given as to why Biden said this.There was also the moment when Biden falsely claimed that his first wife died in a car crash in which the driver who struck his wife's vehicle was drunk. This was also not true.Biden's first wife tragically died in a car crash with a tractor-trailer in 1972. The wreck also killed his infant daughter. Over the years, Biden claimed, on multiple occasions, that the driver involved in the crash was drunk. However, there wasn't any evidence to support this claim. Moreover, the state official who investigated the accident denied any sobriety issues caused the crash.Biden also previously "Santos-d" his law school ranking while campaigning for president in 1987.None of this excuses Santos or lessens his egregious deception. But, the Left's outrage over Santos is as credible as Santos's "Jew-ish" heritage. Rightfully, they criticize Santos. Wrongfully, they ignore Biden's struggles with the truth — a sin they continue to do regularly.These double standards and inconsistent outrage are hallmarks of the Left. There isn't any moral compass, just political theater to influence public opinion. George Santos deserves scrutiny and criticism for his inability to be honest with the public. But so do politicians such as Warren and Biden.Let's hold all lying politicians accountable, not just the ones with "R's" after their names.