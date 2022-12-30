Society's Child
Project Veritas comms director who released #ExposeFauci documents regains Twitter account
The Post Millennial
Wed, 28 Dec 2022 18:23 UTC
Communications director for investigative journalist group Project Veritas, Eric Spracklen, has been restored to Twitter after his ban in January just one day after the release of military documents that contradicted Anthony Fauci's sworn testimony on gain-of-function research.
"BREAKING: Project Veritas Comms Director @EricSpracklen has just been RESTORED on Twitter after being wrongfully suspended for leaking the #ExposeFauci Documents that confirmed gain-of-function research," the group announced on Twitter.
The documents shared by Spracklen prior to his suspension came from a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and were allegedly hidden in a top-secret shared drive.
DARPA facilitates research in technology for potential military use under the US Department of Defense. Project Veritas obtained the report (pdf), which stated that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, looking to secure funding for Project Defuse to conduct gain-of-function research of coronaviruses from bats.
Gain-of-function research refers to genetically altering organisms in a way that may enhance their functions, such as how easily an infection may transmit or the types of hosts it could infect. In the medical research field, this is considered to be a controversial practice.
According to Project Veritas, the proposal was rejected by DARPA because it violated a gain-of-function research moratorium, and there were safety concerns.
According to the documents, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), under the direction of Dr. Fauci, proceeded with the research at the Wuhan Virology Lab in China and at several other sites across the US, contradicting his statements under oath.
During multiple Congressional hearings, he claimed that the NIH and NIAID had not been involved in gain-of-function research with the EcoHealth Alliance program.
Project Veritas' own official Twitter account was banned in 2021 after they released a video showing Meta's "chief information security officer" Guy Rosen admitting that Facebook "freezes" comment sections on posts where they suspect, but have not necessarily have confirmed, that "hate speech" is taking place.
A few months later, Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe was also banned after dropping a scathing series of exposés on CNN's anti-conservative bias.
"This is how big tech works with liberal corporate media to take down challengers," said The Post Millennial's Andy Ngo at the time.
Following the acquisition of Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, both Project Veritas' and O'Keefe's accounts were reinstated.
