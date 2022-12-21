Puppet Masters
Putin responds to 'land grab' claims
RT
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 01:18 UTC
Moscow only seeks further economic integration with its neighbor and closest ally, and those who say otherwise are simply seeking to stall this process, the Russian leader added.
"It is simply not viable," Putin insisted. Russia's discussions with Belarus, which have intensified recently, and have nothing to do with a potential takeover, the Russian leader explained. "It is about coordinating economic policies, as is done in many other integration associations," he said.
"Everything else is nonsense," Putin maintained, adding that all the claims about the potential "swallowing-up" come from "ill-wishers seeking to stall our integration process." Those making such claims simply do not want to be faced with "effective and dangerous" competitors on the world markets, the president said.
On Monday, the two leaders discussed tariff policies in the energy sector, according to the Russian media. Russia and Belarus have "different levels of subsidies ... in various fields of economic activity," Putin said, adding that it was "important" to work out some common principles.
Western media outlets and some officials have been claiming that Russia supposedly harbors plans to absorb Belarus for quite some time.
The speculation further intensified amid Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, which began in late February.
Germany's state-run DW broadcaster wondered in September if Russia would "absorb Belarus" while the Washington Post claimed as early as in March that "Russia has all but swallowed up Belarus." In June, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on NATO to be "united and decisive" about resisting Russia's alleged attempts to "swallow Belarus."
Quote of the Day
The White House aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors. And you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."
All well and good BUT the money well come from the Canadian tax payers. it is past time this dinosaur to be relegated to the pages of past history...
If it actually is sabotage, payback will be the mother of bit**hes.
.....the collective West. -- a pathetically ambiguous generalization lacking an obvious position of involvement, and useless to direct a...
Oh, I forgot: years ago I stumbled upon an interesting site devoted to Civil War: [Link]
It seems like the EU cant make up its own mind. Or is it speaking up and then having Uncle Scam tell it "Sit down, Bad Dog!" The intelligent...
Comment: Sanctions against Russia 'boomeranged' - Lukashenko