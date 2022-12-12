In the southern province of Antalya's Kumluca and Finike, "has caused flooding in the two districts, while houses and workplaces have been flooded due to overflowing streams.Schools were suspended for one day due to the flooding in the two districts, while there have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far.Hundreds of greenhouses were flooded in Kumluca, known as the greenhouse capital, Mayor Mustafa Köleoğlu noted.The ground floors of many buildings and detached houses were flooded. While the support of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) was requested to help the citizens trapped in their homes, the municipality staff also tried to reach the stranded.Stating that there has not been such a disaster for 50 years, Köleoğlu said that the flood waters destroyed the bridges and therefore the construction machines could not work.The water level in the grain market at the entrance of Kumluca increased and dragged the buses. Furthermore, large mounds of soil that broke off from the slope of the mountain near the market fell on the greenhouses.The Antalya-Kaş highway passing through Kumluca was closed to traffic and vehicles were diverted to village roads, while those coming from outside the city are not allowed to enter the district center.After heavy rain, serious damage occurred on a boulevard, where many workplaces and houses were flooded due to the waters rising up to one meter. Many vehicles parked on the connecting roads with the boulevard were also dragged by the waters.The electricity was cut off in some neighborhoods in the district.Citizens were warned not to leave their homes and to stay in safe places, with announcements made over the municipal loudspeakers.A "crisis desk" was set up in two districts by the Antalya Governor's Office due to the flood that caused great damage.