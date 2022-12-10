Social Media

this time causing damages and 1 fatality in the state of Minas Gerais.Civil Defence in the state reported that one person died in flash floods in the municipality of Santa Luzia, just north of the capital, Belo Horizonte, on 07 December 2022.As much as 70 mm of rain fell in just 1 hour causing a stream in the Palmital neighbourhood of the municipality to break its banks. The force of the water destroyed part of a house, killing one resident, Civil Defence said. Full damage assessments are yet to be completed as of 08 December but further damage and possible displacements are expected, Civil Defence said., after heavy rain from 07 to 08 December. Around 76.1 mm of rain fell in 24 hours on 08 December, according to INMET figures.. Several motorists had to take refuge on vehicle roofs. Civil Defence reported people stranded in their vehicles at various points on Av. Cristiano Machado, Av. Vilarinho and on Av. Bernardo Vasconcelos.As of 08 December, there were no reports of injuries or displacements, Civil Defence said.Earlier in the week, heavy rain caused a landslide which damaged a water tank in the Municipality of Pouso Alegre. Around 35 people from the nearby houses and apartments were preventively evacuated.