Project Veritas broke the story of this disgusting, mincing teacher bragging about how how much school money and resources he has at his disposal to teach children gay sex.
Watch:
Project Veritas:
Joseph Bruno, Dean of Students, Francis W. Parker School: "So, I've been the Dean for four years. During Pride — we do a Pride Week every year — I had our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in [to the classroom]. They were passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit."The school then doubled and even TRIPLED down in support of Joseph Bruno and his homosexual, grooming agenda.
Bruno: "They're just, like, passing around dildos and butt-plugs. The kids are just playing with 'em, looking at 'em...They're like, 'How does this butt-plug work? How do we do - like, how does this work?' That's a really cool part of my job."
Bruno: "We had a Drag Queen come in — pass out cookies and brownies and do photos."
According to internet reports, the school sent out this email to parents.
ANOTHER email once they realized the backlash was only just beginning. This one is even more pathetic than the first, as the administrators accuse Project Veritas of "maliciously" editing the video, even though the video is clearly just the homosexual dean speaking in his own words.
If you want to respectfully, peacefully, and civilly ask the Francis W. Parker School why they are promoting and endorsing grooming children into gay butt sex and lodge a complaint or protest, you can do so here:
Business Office
773.797.5501
businessoffice@fwparker.org
Human Resources
773.797.5511
hr@fwparker.org
Principal's Office
773.797.5101
principal@fwparker.org
Comment: Project Veritas follows up on Bruno (with a little commentary):
Francis W. Parker High School leaves the chat: