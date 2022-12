© Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune



Cat Carrier

It seems that grey wolves are yet more victims of the strange and poorly-understood toxoplasma gondii parasite — but in their case, the effects of this brain worm seem to be driving the wolves toward leadership roles. new study in the journal Communications Biology details howWhile that often plays out poorly in other animals — including humans, who can catch toxoplasmosis from cat crap, some scientists say — the infected canids surveyed by the Yellowstone Wolf Project for the study appeared to be, the research notes.The wolves infected with the parasite were also, per the study,— a macho move if there ever was one, as this dangerous behavior tends to quite literally expand the pack's turf."We assume that there might be some sort of link between boldness caused from [T. gondii] and being more willing to leave your home range and go to another wolf's territory and possibly be killed," YWP biologist Connor Meyer told CNN in an interview about the findings.While the researchers led by the Meyer and his fellow YWP biologist Kira Cassidy don't have a definitive origin story for the T. gondii in the grey wolves from the study, they've hazarded a guess: that theywith which they share Yellowstone.We'll have to see how future research plays out, but the research could open up new avenues of interest in the growing toxoplasmosis research cottage industry — especially, perhaps, once men find out that it may increase their T levels.