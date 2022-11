We are reaping the rewards of 50 years of dumbing down education, politicised poor science, a green public service, tampering with the primary temperature data record and the dismissal of common sense as extreme right-wing politics. There has been a deliberate attempt to frighten poorly-educated young people about a hypothetical climate emergency by the mainstream media, uncritically acting as stenographers for green activists.

2

2

2

"There is never a steady state point in time for the climate, so it's impossible to validate climate models on initialisation."

2

If you cannot make a model to predict the outcome of the next draw from a lottery ball machine, you are unable to make a model to predict the future of the climate, suggests former computer modeller Greg Chapman, in a recent essay in Quadrant. Chapman holds a PhD in physics and notes that the climate system is chaotic, which means "any model will be a poor predictor of the future". A lottery ball machine, he observes, "is a comparatively much simpler and smaller interacting system".If this was a "real scientific process'" argues Chapman, the hottest two thirds of the models would be rejected by the International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC). If that happened, he continues, there would be outrage amongst the climate scientists community, especially from the rejected teams,More importantly, he added,Once the hottest models were rejected, the temperature rise to 2100 would be 1.5°C since pre-industrial times, mostly due to natural warming.he said.As COP27 enters its second week, the Roger Hallam-grade hysteria - the intelligence-insulting 'highway to hell' narrative - continues to be ramped up. Invariably behind all of these claims is a climate model or a corrupt, adjusted surface temperature database. In a recent essay also published in Quadrant, the. In a blistering attack on climate extremism, he writes:In his detailed essay, Chapman explains thatIf the amount of warming was calculated from the "simple, well known relationship between COand solar energy spectrum absorption", it would only be 0.5°C if the gas doubled in the atmosphere. This is due to the logarithmic nature of the relationship.This hypothesis around the 'saturation' of greenhouses gases is contentious, but it does provide a more credible explanation of the relationship between COand temperatures observed throughout the past.Chapman goes into detail about how climate models work, and a full explanation is available here The first problem he identifies is that the cells are large at 100×100 km. Within such a large area, component properties such as temperature, pressure, solids, liquids and vapour are assumed to be uniform, whereas there is considerable atmospheric variation over such distances.says Chapman, before they start.. Once running, some of the changes between cells can be calculated according to the laws of thermodynamics and fluid mechanics, but many processes such as impacts of cloud and aerosols are assigned. Climate modellers have been known to describe this activity as an "art". Most of these processes are poorly understood, and further error is introduced.Another major problem occurs due toThe model is stuffed full of assumptions and averaged guesses. Computer models in other fields typically begin in a static 'steady state' in preparation for start-up. However, Chapman notes:Finally, despite all the flaws,Chapman gives this adjustment process short shrift.There is an "almost infinite" number of way to match history. The uncharitable might argue that it is a waste of time, but of course suitable scary figures are in demand to push the command-and-control Net Zero agenda.It is for these reasons that the authors of the World Climate Declaration , stating that there is no climate emergency, saidAs Chapman explains, models use super-computing power to amplify the interrelationships between unmeasurable forces to boost small incremental COheating. The model forecasts are then presented as 'primary evidence' of a climate crisis.Climate models are also at the heart ofThis pseudoscience climate industry has grown in recent years as global warming goes off the boil, and is largely replaced with attempts to catastrophise every unusual natural weather event or disaster. Again, put simply, the attribution is arrived at by comparing an imaginary climate with no human involvement with another set of guesses assuming the burning of fossil fuel. These days, every eco loon holding up traffic on the M25 to the grandest fear-spreader at COP27 is over-dosing on event attribution stories.In his recent best-selling book Unsettled , Steven Koonin, President Obama's Under-Secretary for Science, dismissed attribution studies out-of-hand. As a physical scientist, he wrote, "I'm appalled that such studies are given credence, much less media coverage". A hallmark of science is that conclusions get tested against observations, and that is virtually impossible for weather attribution studies. "It's like a spiritual adviser who claims her influence helped you win the lottery - after you've already won it," he added.