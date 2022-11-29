© Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP/Rebel News edit

"Chief Twit" and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has declared war on Apple for its attempted censorship of Twitter.In a series of Tweets on Monday, Musk disclosed that the tech giant "mostly stopped advertising on Twitter," adding, "Do they hate free speech in America?"Musk asked: "What's going on here, [Tim Cook]?"Musk then responded publicly to users in his replies, including software developers, who alleged that they too had faced censorship by Apple.Musk then revealed the source of his issues with Apple, disclosing on Twitter that the company has threatened to withhold Twitter from its app store without any explanation.Musk pointed out that Apple levies a hidden 30% tax on everything developers sell through the App Store, including on the sale of in-app content.With all the facts laid out, Musk announced via a meme that he is going to war with Apple rather than paying the 30% Apple tax.Although it remains to be seen what moves the Tesla founder will take moving forward, many are proposing that he develop his own Tesla or SpaceX smartphone to rival Apple and Google's offerings.