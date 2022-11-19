Táchira State, Venezuela

Mérida State, Venezuela

More heavy rain, landslides and floods have caused damage and fatalities in northern Venezuela. According to government figures,The state government of Táchira in Venezuela reported heavy rain from around 11 November 2022.One person died in floods in Uribante Municipality. Flooding and landslides caused damages in the municipalities of San Cristóbal, Andrés Bello and Cárdenas. Over 400 families were left isolated in Monte Carmelo in Andrés Bello municipality.Heavy rainfall from around 08 November 2022 caused flooding and landslides in Mérida State in north-western Venezuela.The state governor, Jehyson Guzmán, reported flooding and landslides in 11 municipalities.Flooding in other areas of the municipality forced at least 315 families to evacuated their homes.Flooding in Obispo Ramos de Lora municipality left almost 100 homes were damaged and over 200 families affected. The state government reported a total of 10 overflowing rivers and 11 landslides in the municipality.In Tulio Febres Cordero municipality, around 45 homes were damaged after rivers overflowed.According to figures from the government of Venezuela, a total of 93 people have now lost their lives as a result of heavy rains in the country over the last 4 months. A total of 14,000 homes have been damaged.