Weather conditions improved amid heavy rains and violent storms in northern Kuwait with the formation of a tornado, where instability continued to be strong today in northern and northeastern Saudi Arabia, the state of Kuwait and southern Iraq. The intensity of rain and hail continued until Floods hit the Al-Subiya area, northeast of the State of Kuwait, near the Iraq-Basra border after the passing of a giant supercell cloud on November 11, 2022.