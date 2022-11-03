A large 'waterspout' has appeared off the coast of Finistère in Brittany, in an impressive example of the rare meteorological phenomenon.Waterspouts appear in the shape of a tornado but are actually seawater, and hover above the sea. This one was seen on November 1 off the coast of Penmarc'h.Déborah Le Palud, who owns a salon on the coast, told Ouest France: "It was impressive. The sky was dark and the rain was intense [and then I saw] a big line taking shape. It was spinning and picking up big swathes of water."The meteorological event is rare.