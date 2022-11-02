The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported on Wednesday, November 2, that 12 inches (30.5 cm) of snow fell in 24 hours in Soda Springs, California, in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Video posted by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab on Wednesday shows fluffy flakes falling on the snow-covered ground in Soda Springs, a sharp contrast from footage of flurries posted just a day earlier.The lab said that they were expecting an additional two to five inches of snow on Wednesday. The snowfall in the mountain range caused "slippery roads," according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS issued a winter storm warning until Wednesday evening. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful.