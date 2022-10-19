© Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak



Heavy overnight rain left Phuket old town under floodwater up to one meter deep and traffic chaos on Sunday, October 16. A monsoon downpour that began Saturday evening was still battering the tourism destination in the early hours of Sunday, causing flash floods to sweep across many parts of the island.Among buildings submerged were the old town's traditional Sino-Portuguese shophouses, a magnet for Thai and foreign tourists. Floods hit the Charter Bank Intersection, the Thep Kasattree-Thalang Intersection, Klang Road and the Clock Tower roundabout.Some areas have seen power outages for various reasons. Some power poles have been knocked down in the storms.Roads in the Patong Beach area in Krathu district were also underwater, while flash-flooding cut the main road leading from Krathu's Tambon Kamala to downtown Phuket. Fortunately, there are no casualties were reported.