The title is here has been placed within quotation marks for a reason, because Russian President Vladimir. The West has attempted to spread the impression that Putin made an unprovoked nuclear threat,on 24 February 2022. Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth, sort of. Yes a repeated lie can become a virtual truth, and in our virtual times the virtual reality is having a profound impact of actual reality and not in any positive way. Quite to the contrary.The quote that is said to have constituted Putin making a threat to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and/or its NATO allies came in Putin's September 21 announcement regarding his decision to begin a partial mobilization of reservists."They (the Ukrainians) have even resorted to the nuclear blackmail. I am referring not only to the Western-encouraged shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which poses a threat of a nuclear disaster, but also to the statements made by some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO countries on the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction - nuclear weapons - against Russia."I would like to remind those who make such statements regarding Russia that our country has different types of weapons as well, and some of them are more modern than the weapons NATO countries have. In the event of a threat to the territorial integrity of our country and to defend Russia and our people, we will certainly make use of all weapon systems available to us. This is not a bluff."The citizens of Russia can rest assured that the territorial integrity of our Motherland, our independence and freedom will be defended - I repeat - by all the systems available to us.Some might say that no Western leaders prior to 'Putin's threat' had made threats or indicated that they are prepared to use nuclear weapons against Russia. This, of course, is false. The quasi-Iron Lady, new, said in the context of discussing the Russo-NATO Ukrainian war during her campaign to succeed Boris Johnson thatagainst Russia and urged US President Joe Biden "not to take anything off the table". This was said in December 2021 — before Putin's move into Ukraine in February 22. Days before Putin's move, Ukrainian President Volodomyrby abandoning Ukraine's participation in the Budapest Memorandum which denuclearized post-Soviet Ukraine in exchange for Russia's recognition of Kiev's sovereignty over Crimea and Russian-Western guarantees of Ukrainian sovereignty and non-interference in its internal affairs. As I noted in another piece, this could have been another factor in a long line of Western and Ukrainian provocations that pushed Putin to act as he did More recently, days after 'Putin's nuclear threat',to bring to fruition Wicker's portentous proposal and carry out a first strike against Moscow:But, importantly, I once again appeal to the international community, as it was before February 24: preventive strikes, so that they know what will happen to them, if they use them, andat Europe's largest nuclear energy plant.I will leave it to the reader to determine which side is engaged in dangerous nuclear brinksmanship.I will only add that the nuclear shadow now hanging over Europe's and the world's head, why the West should not have been promising Kiev NATO membership in the future, why the Obama administration should not have recognized the snipers' massacre, false flag-induced Maidan overthrown of Viktor Yanukovych and thrown away the February 20agreement intended to end the Maidan crisis and signed by European states and backed by Putin, why Putin should not have seized Crimea, why Kiev should not have declared war on the Donbass, why the Washington should have pressed Kiev to carry out its Minsk 2 obligations, why the US and NATO should not have been training, arming, encouraging Ukraine to attempt to seize back Crimea and Donbass by force, why Putin should not have escalated the low-scale Donbass conflict, why the West should have agreed on a new security architecture with Russia and abandon plans to expand to Ukraine and Georgia, and why the West should now be using all its power and influence to get Moscow and Kiev to sit at the negotiating table rather than arming Kiev and antagonizing Moscow with ill-conceived sanctions, insulting rhetoric, and nuclear talk. To be sure, some Russian officials have also made nuclear threats and done so out of any context of retaliation against hypothetical Western nuclear attack or threats to undertake such an attack.— Wicker and Zelenskiy before the February 24Russian offensive.