This stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on October 6, at0:19local time (equivalent to 22:19universal time). It was as bright as the full Moon. The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 85,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Cuenca (Spain).It began at an altitude of about 90 km above the locality of Palomares del Campo (province of Cuenca), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 26 km above the locality of Huete (province of Cuenca). This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra, Sevilla, and Faro de Cullera.