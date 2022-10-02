In a lab study

Scientists fear they've found the next big pandemic threat — a virus that lives in African monkeys.Simian hemorrhagic fever virus (SHFV) causes devastating Ebola-like symptoms including internal bleeding and kills virtually every primate it infects.The virus hijacks the immune system, disabling key defense mechanisms and breaking the body down cell by cell.but it is 'poised for a spillover', according to US researchers.By developing tests and monitoring the virus now 'the global health community could potentially avoid another pandemic', they said.Experts at the University of Colorado Boulder are raising the alarm due to SHFV's 'compatibility... with humans'.Senior author of the study Dr Sara Sawyer said:We should be paying attention to it.', the precursor to which originated in a type of chimpanzee in Africa.Author Professor Cody Warren, said: 'The similarities are profound between this virus and the simian viruses that gave rise to the HIV pandemic.'He added: 'Just because we haven't diagnosed a human arterivirus infection yet doesn't mean that no human has been exposed. We haven't been looking.'They zeroed in on simian hemorrhagic fever virus (SHFV), a type of arterivirus which causes a lethal disease similar to Ebola virus disease.In the last decade, several scientists have been hunting for simian arteriviruses in nature.A broad range of African monkeys carry high viral loads of arteriviruses, often without symptoms.No human infections have been detected yet, according to the report published Friday in the science journal Cell.The pathogen's ability to multiply rapidly in the body has echoes of the coronavirus.Before winter 2019, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, had never been detected in humans.It was a novel virus believed to have jumped from bats to an intermediary animal before spilling over to humans.The never-before-seen virus ravaged people's inexperienced immune systems and spread unabated for months.The same is possible for another highly contagious novel virus.'COVID is just the latest in a long string of spillover events from animals to humans, some of which have erupted into global catastrophes,' Dr Sawyer said.Covid's ability to spread so easily among humans without ever being detected before led many high profile scientists to question whether it was the result of an accidental leak from a virology institute in the city at the epicentre of the Covid pandemic, Wuhan.