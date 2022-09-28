Piton de la Fournaise Volcano (La Réunion):

Piton de la Fournaise Volcano (La Réunion)
This week, the alert level at the Taupo supervolcano in New Zealand was raised for the first time. Meanwhile at Mauna Loa in Hawaii, a new shallow earthquake swarm began during the volcano's continued yellow alert level. And, on Reunion Island, a new volcanic eruption began at the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, sending flows of molten rock down the volcano's edifice. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.


Sources:

[1] Observatoire Volcanologique Piton de la Fournaise
[2] Global Volcanism Program, 2013. Volcanoes of the World, v. 4.11.2 (02 Sep 2022). Venzke, E (ed.). Smithsonian Institution. Downloaded 24 Sep 2022. https://doi.org/10.5479/si.GVP.VOTW4-....
[3] INGV
[4] Tonga Geological Services
[5] PVMBG
[5] Vedur.is / Iceland Met Office
[6] Phivolcs
[7] U.S. Geological Survey
[8] Hawaiian Volcano Observatory
[9] Alaskan Volcano Observatory
[10] Geonet
[11] Global Volcanism Program, 2019. Report on Mauna Loa (United States). In: Sennert, S K (ed.), Weekly Volcanic Activity Report, 26 June-2 July 2019. Smithsonian Institution and US Geological Survey.
[12] Global Volcanism Program, 2013. Great Sitkin (311120) in Volcanoes of the World, v. 4.11.2 (02 Sep 2022). Venzke, E (ed.). Smithsonian Institution. Downloaded 24 Sep 2022 (https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn.... https://doi.org/10.5479/si.GVP.VOTW4-...
[13] Dunbar, N.W., Iverson, N.A., Van Eaton, A.R. et al. New Zealand supereruption provides time marker for the Last Glacial Maximum in Antarctica. Sci Rep 7, 12238 (2017). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-11..., CC BY 4.0
[14] Global Volcanism Program, 2013. Taupo (241070) in Volcanoes of the World, v. 4.11.2 (02 Sep 2022). Venzke, E (ed.). Smithsonian Institution. Downloaded 20 Sep 2022 (https://volcano.si.edu/volcano.cfm?vn.... https://doi.org/10.5479/si.GVP.VOTW4-...
[15] Karátson, D., Biró, T., Portnyagin, M. et al. Large-magnitude (VEI ≥ 7) 'wet' explosive silicic eruption preserved a Lower Miocene habitat at the Ipolytarnóc Fossil Site, North Hungary. Sci Rep 12, 9743 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13..., CC BY 4.0