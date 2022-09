© Unknown

There is now lots of evidence that theThis has led towas relatively mild in terms of 'flu' deaths andfirst in Wuhan, then Lombardy and Iran, then other places such as New York and London.This has led some scientistsand conversely some sceptics who accept early spreadFor myself, I don't see how interventions can explain all the excess deaths. If that were the case we should see a positive correlation between interventions and deaths, but we don't. Rather, as we know, evidence-based studies show there to be little or no relationship between lockdown strictness and deaths, either positive or negative.the lack of excess deaths prior to 2020 being just one. Consider: there was a relativelybut no deadly outbreak elsewhere in China or the rest of South East Asia. Then in February and March there wasbut not so much elsewhere in Italy, and inbut not so much in the rest of the country.but central and Eastern Europe saw very little. Then some other places had a strong summer wave in 2020, but not so much India, which was only strongly affected by Delta in 2021. South East Asia, on the other hand, went largely unscathed until Omicron.and nor have the reasons that each (pre-Omicron) Covid wave (like flu) typically only infected 5-15% of the population before dying away, irrespective of what measures were in place.My current best hypothesis to explain the oddly variable behaviour of the virus is thatWhy more deadly variants started appearing from December 2019, however, I do not know. Nor am I sure why the first deadly outbreak was in the same place that the virus may have originally escaped from, in milder form, some months before.What I have put together, though, isThis provides a powerful illustration of how strong the relationship between proximity to New York and Covid deaths in that first wave was (note the logarithmic scale).rather than anything else such as lockdown stringency or timing. This seems to me strong evidence thatand how much of it was in your state.An extra piece of evidence, then, that the answer to some of the coronavirus mysteries lies in