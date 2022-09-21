© Alcaldía de Managua



At least 2 people have died and hundreds have been displaced after heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in several countries of Central America from 17 September 2022.Previously FloodList reported prolonged heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides in Costa Rica, where at least 9 people lost their lives and dozens were displaced.Heavy rain has also affected areas of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua over the last few days. Fatalities were reported in El Salvador and Honduras.Civil Protection in El Salvador issued warnings for heavy rainfall from 19 September 2022. On 20 September the agency reported homes were damaged after the overflowing Comalapa River in San Luis Talpa municipality in the La Paz department. A landslide blocked a road in La Libertad Department.Civil Protection also reported one person died in a river in Mejicanos suburb in the San Salvador department.Teams from military and firefighters carried out rescues after the Shutaque river broke its banks near San Juan Ermita in Chiquimula Department, local media in Guatemala reported on 20 September 2022. Roads were blocked, at least 5 vehicles were swept away and 25 people had to be rescued. A bridge collapsed in Hacienda El Santo village in Chiquimula municipality.On 20 September disaster authorities in the country reported 2 houses were damaged by a landslide in Tamahú, Alta Verapaz Department. The overflow of the Samalá river affected areas of the municipality of San Andrés Villa Seca, Retalhuleu on the same day. At least 11 houses were damaged after flooding in Gualán, Zacapa.As of 20 September rivers were above the danger mark in several locations in San Marcos, Suchitepéquez and Santa Rosa Departments.Local media in Honduras reported more than 200 people were evacuated in Comayagua and Siguatepeque due to flooding from overflowing rivers late on 19 September 2022. One person died in the floods in Siguatepeque, firefighters said.On 20 September the country's disaster management agency Copeco declared a Red Alert for communities along the banks of the Ulúa River, mostly in Cortés Department.Earlier this month heavy rains affected areas of the capital Tegucigalpa. At least 300 people were evacuated from several neighbourhoods in the city on 13 September 2022, due to rains that caused landslides and houses to collapse. Local media reported around 62 homes damaged or destroyed across the city, in particular in El Tablón, Los Pinos, El Chimbo and Villa Nueva neighbourhoods, amongst others. Some reports suggested some residents were reluctant to leave their homes and were forcibly evicted by authorities.Heavy rains late on 17 September 2022 caused flooding which damaged 146 homes in the municipality of Managua, capital of Nicaragua.