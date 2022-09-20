© Sandra Mountain Shadows Hotel

LOOK AT THESE PHOTOS AND MORE SNOW IS EXPECTED ON TUESDAY

© Sandra Mountain Shadows Hotel

© Sandra Mountain Shadows Hotel

© Nenad Stojanovic



© Nenad Stojanovic

Just LOOK! More SNOW has been confirmed in parts of South Africa by Tuesday morning. And MORE snow is expected.Snow was confirmed on Monday evening along the Barkly Pass R58 between Barkly East and Elliot in the Eastern Cape.According to the SAWS, a cloudy, cold spell of persistent rainfall is anticipated for some of the eastern provinces in the days ahead, driven by a developing upper-air cut-off low system.