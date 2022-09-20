mmmmmmmm
Just LOOK! More SNOW has been confirmed in parts of South Africa by Tuesday morning. And MORE snow is expected.

Snow was confirmed on Monday evening along the Barkly Pass R58 between Barkly East and Elliot in the Eastern Cape.


More SNOW confirmed in parts of South Africa on Tuesday
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued several warnings for snow, heavy rain, and possible flooding until Wednesday.

According to the SAWS, a cloudy, cold spell of persistent rainfall is anticipated for some of the eastern provinces in the days ahead, driven by a developing upper-air cut-off low system.