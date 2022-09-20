© Mount Shasta Avalanche Center

The early-season storm that soaked Northern California on Sunday also brought some much-needed snowfall to the region's high-elevation areas. Lassen Volcanic National Park received a nice coat of new snow, temporarily closing the park's highway. Now, Monday morning photos of Mount Shasta are surfacingand shared photos of the region covered in that white goodness (flip through the photos for the full effect):The storm is expected to last through Wednesday, but it looks like the forecast has temperatures rising, likely bringing rain to the mountain over the next two days. Even Lassen Volcanic National Park may not see any more snow, with temperatures dropping to just 34 degrees over the next two nights.Even if this is the only snow we'll see from this storm, we have to be thankful for such a robust dousing in the midst of fire season. This storm certainly isn't enough to end fire season, but it will certainly give firefighters a chance to make progress on the fires currently burning in NorCal. It may also help prevent a new fire in the short term.Keep rain dancing, NorCal!