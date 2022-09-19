Mercedes sinkhole
© AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
Work crew repair a burst water main pipe that created a sink hole in Centro Avenue in the suburb of Subiaco in Perth, Australia on Sep. 19, 2022. West Australian authorities have apologised over a burst water pipe which left a luxury car submerged in a sinkhole in the Perth suburb of Subiaco.
A Mercedes-Benz was swallowed by a sinkhole and submerged in water in Perth, Australia, around the evening on Sept. 18.

The luxury car was parked in the affluent suburb of Subiaco near a water main, which burst around 10 p.m. and began eroding the earth underneath the road.

Once the ground collapsed, the car and a park bench fell into the gaping hole and were fully submerged.

A Water Corporation spokesperson offered her "sincerest apologies" for the incident and said no one was hurt.

"Traffic management is on-site, and road diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to please show caution in the area," the spokeswoman said.

"We sincerely apologise to those affected."

Around 60 homes and businesses were left without water in the early hours of the morning from the incident.

"Our crews have been working throughout the evening to repair the damaged main, and works will continue throughout the day to ensure the road is safe to reopen," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The cause of the burst (pipe) is being investigated."