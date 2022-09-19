© AAP Image/Richard Wainwright



A Mercedes-Benz was swallowed by a sinkhole and submerged in water in Perth, Australia, around the evening on Sept. 18.A Water Corporation spokesperson offered her "sincerest apologies" for the incident and said no one was hurt."Traffic management is on-site, and road diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to please show caution in the area," the spokeswoman said."We sincerely apologise to those affected.""Our crews have been working throughout the evening to repair the damaged main, and works will continue throughout the day to ensure the road is safe to reopen," the spokesperson said in a statement."The cause of the burst (pipe) is being investigated."