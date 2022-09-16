Russia is prepared to provide 300,000 tons of fertilizers currently amassed at EU ports due to Western sanctions to developing nations free of charge, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.Speaking at a summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan, the Russian leader said he had discussed agricultural export issues with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres."The day before yesterday I informed Mr. Guterres that 300,000 tons of Russian fertilizers had piled up in the European Union's seaports," Putin said, adding that Moscow is "ready to give them to developing countries for free," and thatWhile Putin welcomed the decision to allow Russian fertilizers into the EU, he criticized Brussels for only allowing the bloc's member states to buy them.Putin asked the UN Secretariat to leverage the EU Commission so that "not in words, but in deeds, [it] demands the removal of these discriminatory restrictions against developing countries" by allowing Russian fertilizers to reach emerging markets.On Thursday, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that the "illegal unilateral sanctions" the West has imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict are stillHe also accused EU officials of "selfishness, cynicism and hypocrisy" for prohibiting European carriers from transporting Russian fertilizers to Africa, Asia or Latin America, while allowing deliveries to EU countries.