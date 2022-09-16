Here are nine healthier alternatives to Netflix:
- Impossible™ Meat: Don't worry, you have to eat a TON of soy leghemoglobin and cultured dextrose before it kills you.
- Taking the Tide pod challenge: Risky, but still safer than Netflix!
- Being left unsupervised with Joe Biden: He'll usually just tip over like a marble statue if pushed away.
- Playing in the lion enclosure at the zoo: At least you don't have to worry about the lions secretly indoctrinating your kids.
- Filming a movie with Alec Baldwin: Unless it's a Netflix production.
- Deep-fried bacon-wrapped Twinkies: And much tastier, too!
- Working as rodeo clowns: At least your kid is getting some much-needed exercise.
- Family trip to Burning Man: A wholesome family time compared to what you'll find on Netflix these days.
- Crossing the southern border unaccompanied: You may get a free trip to Martha's Vineyard!