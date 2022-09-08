This bright bolide was seen from Spain on September 5, at 2:01 local time (equivalent to 0:01 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 235,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Morocco. It began at an altitude of about 133 km over the Mediterranean Sea, moved southwest, and ended at a height of around 78 km over the locality of Iamourane.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).