eruption

At the present, there is a volcano erupting in part of the United Kingdom. This volcano just so happens to be a distant overseas island territory. Also, in American Samoa, a magmatic caused earthquake swarm is ongoing. At Mount Merapi, a new intrusion of magma was detected underneath the volcano. And, in Russia, a 15,597 foot volcano had its alert level raised after producing a visible plume of ash, dispersing it on the volcano's eastern flank.