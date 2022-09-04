This stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on September 3, at 5:34 local time (equivalent to 3:34 universal time). It was as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 57,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Gulf of Cádiz. It began at an altitude of about 94 km over the Atlantic Ocean, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 38 km over the sea, over a point located at about 300 meters from the coast of the province of Cádiz (southwest of Spain).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita Observatory (Toledo), Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).