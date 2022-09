Workers speak out against Google

'I feel like I am making my living off of the oppression of my family,' a Palestinian Googler said.A group of Palestinian, Jewish, Muslim and Arab Google employees are speaking out against the tech giant's Project Nimbus , a $1.2 billion contract involving Google, Amazon and the Israeli government and military."We are proud that Google Cloud has been selected by the Israeli government to provide public cloud services to help digitally transform the country," Google spokesperson Shannon Newberry told TechCrunch. "The project includes making Google Cloud Platform available to government agencies for everyday workloads such as finance, healthcare, transportation, and education, but it is not directed to highly sensitive or classified workloads."When Google announced its involvement in Project Nimbus in May 2021, the West Bank was in the midst of some of the worst violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict since 2014.On the other hand, some leaders like former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu call criticism of Israel's attacks antisemitic For more than a year, Koren continued to protest against Project Nimbus in an effort to get Google to back out of the deal, even appearing on television to speak out against her employer."The minute that this contract was announced, Google has had a very tight lockdown on information and has created a culture where it's impossible to have any sort of transparency as a worker," Koren told TechCrunch. "What is the technology being used for? What are the actual parameters of this project? What are you going to be doing with this technology?"Newberry, the Google spokesperson, told TechCrunch that Google prohibits retaliation in the workplace and offers a clear policy on the subject . "We thoroughly investigated this employee's claim, as we do when any concerns are raised, and as we've stated for many months, our investigation found there was no retaliation here," Newberry said."If you're on retainer with the company, you're not a neutral party," Koren said. "So the fact that Google is able to hire a lawyer to run these investigations and then try to use those results as a way to invalidate and delegitimize the person who's coming forward is, I think, unfortunately a flaw that exists within the system."After being alienated by the Jewglers, Koren and other employees launched a group called Jewish Diaspora in Tech "It has become impossible to express any opinion of disagreement of the war waged on Palestinians without being called into an HR meeting with the threat of retaliation," a Palestinian Google employee said , remaining anonymous due to fear of repercussions. Another Palestinian employee said that they were told in a Google-wide forum that the phrase "support Palestine" was offensive. A third Palestinian worker added to the series of testimonies, "I feel like I am making my living off of the oppression of my family."According to Google's AI principles , Google will not deploy AI to cause harm, develop weapons or conduct surveillance that violates international norms. But members of Jewish Diaspora in Tech think that Project Nimbus violates these statutes."We need to ask ourselves: Do we want to give the nationalist armies of the world our technology? Or do we need to stand by the original theory behind Google: that we can make money without doing evil," said Jewish Google employee Gabriel Schubiner in a testimony.Mushtaq Syed, a Muslim Google employee, said that Project Nimbus has made him reconsider working at Google.An anonymous Jewish Google employee who was born and raised in Israel and served in the IDF said they were called an "un-Jew" by a co-worker after sharing anti-Zionist sentiments."If this is the sort of power structure Google allows within the Jewish community, I can't imagine the attitude and abuse towards Palestinians at Google," the employee said.Despite its commitment to certain ethical principles, Google has found itself in hot water with its employees before."The fact that Google actually canceled Project Maven is an important precedent for us as workers," Koren said. "When people tell us, 'Do you think there's a chance that Google could rescind project Nimbus?' We say, 'Well, there's actually a precedent.'"Google also terminated work on Dragonfly , a censored search product and news app for use in China, after it was panned by free speech advocates ex-staff and politicians on both sides of the aisle."There was immense amounts of worker protest and worker organizing," Koren remembered. "There is a precedent for the company listening to workers, and that's a huge part of what motivates us."