© HERWIG VERGULT/AFP via GETTY IMAGESKurt Zindulka

nearly every other local council submitted a negative view of the plans in the agricultural region

Farmers in northern Belgium attempted to break into the town hall of Hoogstraten after staging a mass protest in response to the government's EU-driven agenda to cut nitrogen emissions, as is being attempted in the Netherlands.must protect designated habitats in a "sustainable manner, both ecologically and economically," and therefore must cut nitrogen emissions — spurring widespread unrest among the Dutch Farmers — has now spread to the heart of the EU in Belgium, with farmers driving their tractors to the centre of Hoogstraten on Monday evening.The protesters, who set fires on the street and attempted to stage a break-in of the city hall, were reportedly angered by the local government expressing support for, a move that would disproportionately impact the farming industry, the local Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported Before imposing the restrictions, the national government requested advice from municipalities. While, the local government of Hoogstraten submitted positive advice, despite the fact that a public survey hadon the plan., who drove their tractors to the town centre, blockading the town hall and eventually attempting to break into the government building, though police ultimately prevented such action.The protest in Belgium follows months of demonstrations in the Netherlands, where the Dutch farmers have risen up against the government of globalist PM Mark Rutte attempting to usher in similar measures, whichin the nation.to allegedly protect habitats and therefore their government is putting them at a disadvantage.Agriculture plays a vital role in the Dutch economy, with the LTO national farming lobbying group estimating the industry accounts for 54,000 businesses throughout the country and produced 94.5 billion euros in exports in 2019.Speaking to Breitbart News in July, Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek claimed that the move from the Rutte government was nothing more than a " pilot " programme of the Great Reset agenda through governments reclaiming power and property from the public.