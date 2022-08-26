Society's Child
This is essentially the vision being promoted by the World Economic Forum and its fellow travellers. Whether it looks like paradise or hell on Earth, the natural and desirable outcome of the evolutionary process or a Great Filter-scale cosmic failure mode, is a matter of perception.
It's also almost irrelevant, because it won't happen.
The parasite class has been herding us towards this future for our entire lives, gradually socially engineering the population to accept more control and surveillance, presenting this vision in bits and pieces here and there so as to gradually accustom the populace to its various features, but always presenting it as inevitable. The core message is that of the Borg: resistance is futile. It doesn't matter whether or not you like this future: the matter has been decided by the wealthy, powerful lords of the Earth; it will happen in any case; your opinion on the matter is of no consequence.
The last few years they kicked their efforts into overdrive. In the short term that resulted in an explosive growth in their power, but by abandoning their gradualist approach a very large fraction of the human species were shocked into their first awareness of this global project. "You will own nothing and you will be happy" was baby's first redpill for a lot of people, and they didn't like the taste one bit. The WEFites are exposed now, and there's no going back for them.
These plans for world government over a neutered posthuman slave species go back a long way. Huxley's Brave New World was just an early description of this line of thinking, and can be seen as the result of an ongoing discourse within the global elite peeking its way into the surface of human thought. H. G. Wells also wrote about this in his 1940 non-fiction work The New World Order (yes, he really called it that), in which he advocated for global governance and scientifically managed socialist technocracy. There are innumerable other examples of this kind of thinking, not just in popular works but most importantly in white papers and policy statements from non-governmental organizations, think tanks, advocacy groups, UN agencies, private corporations, and so on.
The point is, the basic outlines of this plan date back to the previous media age: the time of one-to-many communications, in which whoever held control of the press, the radio stations, and the television networks had control over the minds of the population.
That isn't to say that they were ignorant of some of the possibilities of computer networks. To the contrary. Discussion of their capabilities was initiated several decades ago, and the technology was pursued with great enthusiasm. As we all know, the network is a core part of their imagined control architecture. With it, they can monitor the entire population at a high level of granularity, while algorithmically automating the management of that population. It's the only possible way for a few thousand people to control the planet's billions.
They've already managed to implement a fair bit of the early stages of their technological prison grid. Social credit systems, vaxx passports, algorithmic psychological manipulation via targeted ads and suggestions based on data mining, movement tracking and speech monitoring via cell phones, have all become a part of our world.
But.
Ultimately, herding the population towards the future they have planned cannot be done coercively. There are too few of them and too many of us. They need the population to agree that this future is a good future (so they'll work towards it), or if not that, an inevitable future (so they won't resist it). Doing that requires that no criticism of this vision be permitted, whilst simultaneously no alternatives be presented. Doing that requires perfect control over the media organs by which perception is formed.
That's where they got tripped up. They formulated their plans in an age in which total control over centralized media was possible and even standard; their plan involved the creation of digital communications networks in order to enable the necessary depth and breadth of surveillance; and they apparently failed to anticipate, until it was far too late, that these networks would change the media game. One-to-many became many-to-many, and the ability to manufacture consent started to dissolve as the voices of the press were drowned out in the cacophony of the Internet's hive mind.
They saw the shiny new capabilities of a novel technology and entirely failed to anticipate what their opponents in the great struggle for the future of humanity could do with it. It's one thing to salivate over what you can do with machine-guns when the other side has smooth-bore muskets; it's another thing entirely to think through how your tactics have to change if the other side has machine-guns, too.
Wishful thinking: it will get you ever time. No battle plan ever survives first contact with the enemy. Everyone's got a plan until they get punched in the face, and the ruling class has been getting pummeled for years now.
Brexit. Trump. Putin. Orban. Salvini. Bolsonaro. Populist political insurgencies across Europe.
Yes, most of those were subverted or otherwise rendered ineffective. Doing that cost the WEFites political capital, time, and attention. The main point, however, is that they happened in the face of concerted opposition. The full power of the lie machine was turned on each of them, and in every case, it failed, and the network prevailed. It turned out that resistance is fertile.
Their opinion-making ability has been degraded almost to the point of uselessness.
Take the Beyond Burger.
It was introduced with great fanfare as the meat of the future: healthy, tasty, and great for the environment! Eat well and save the planet while you do it! What's not to love? Celebrities sang its virtues, newspapers wrote glowing accounts, fast food chains and supermarkets introduced it to their menus with breathless excitement.
Go into any supermarket, and it doesn't matter how empty the meat section is. Not so long ago there was panic-buying of meat, and the shelves were stripped bare. Except, that is, for the Beyond Meat section, which was untouched. People simply had no interest in it. It didn't matter how often the glories of soy paste masquerading as ground cow flesh were extolled in the press; it didn't matter how gushingly celebrities enthused about how much they loved it. People weren't having it.
Now McDonald's is quietly taking it off the menu. Sales were so low it wasn't worth the cost of keeping the product in inventory. Meanwhile, Beyond's stock price has tanked.
That's just one example but there are others. The mRNA transfections are probably the most notable. They went hard on those. They deployed every tool of social manipulation, propaganda, bribes, and economic coercion they could. And, sure, uptake was high ... at first. Booster uptake has been muted. Childhood shots, the approval of which was announced with adulation in the press, have simply been ignored. Meanwhile, there was from the beginning a hard core of the population that was entirely resistant to the propaganda, that refused to take the shots under any circumstances and damn the consequences ... and that core has only grown over time. They're still trying to force the jabs here and there but the vector is not in their favour.
Their problem, which they don't have a good solution to, is multiplex. First, they no longer have exclusive access to the eyeballs of the populace, but must compete with myriads of small, independent content producers working across the full array of media modalities. Second, their messaging - developed at great expense with professional public relations firms working through slow bureaucratic processes subjected to detailed managerial oversight - is almost immediately turned into fodder for memes by the nimble, open media ecology of networked humanity. Rather than being the ones who produce the entertainment, they have themselves in large degree become the entertainment. Every time they say anything, the Internet has a good laugh at their expense. Every time they push a new talking point, it is almost instantaneously appropriated by the memetic ecosystem, and a mutated version of it deployed against them.
They have no real defense against this. They can't do the same thing in reverse. Everything they say is based on lies, while memetic content dies on the vine if it is not a projection of truth. Memes are not ideological, they are alethiological. When they try to appropriate memes, it turns into cringe, and cringe fails to propagate ... unless it gets repurposed as a meme to mock the one who made the cringe.
Their only useful tactic has been censorship. That's a resource-intensive game of whack-a-mole, which imposes costs on the censors that are ultimately higher than the costs on the censored. In the short term, troublesome voices can be silenced on controlled social media platforms. In the long term, censorship resistant platforms that aren't controlled by globalists are developed, and content creators migrate there. Meanwhile, even on the controlled platforms, the silenced voices have a tendency to re-emerge almost immediately after being booted. Further, the censorship itself simply becomes more fuel for the bonfire of ruling class vanity. Finally, the Streisand effect ensures that anything that gets censored immediately attracts attention. It's a temporary ad hoc solution that generates far more trouble for them in the long run.
The regime media itself seems to have undergone a state change over the last few years. It was not long ago that the 'alternative' media spent the majority of its time challenging, analyzing, and countering narratives offered up by the 'mainstream' media. Now, as often as not, the 'mainstream' media has to spend its time trying to counter narratives that have emerged from the 'alternative' media. The corporate press has lost its exclusive control of the news cycle. It is no longer in any meaningful sense 'mainstream'.
There's a reasonable chance that the acceleration of the globalist program over the last few years is a desperate reaction to this situation. The billionaire gerontocrats who have patiently inched their plan forward for several decades woke up one day in the mid-teens and belatedly noticed that their social control technologies were dissolving before their very eyes due to the unanticipated power of the Internet to act as a universal ideological solvent. You might think it unlikely that such powerful, and presumably intelligent, people would fail to notice a dynamic that strikes digital natives as obvious ... but they're not digital natives, and words like boomertech exist for a reason. Ever watch your grandmother try to check her email? What makes you think George Soros is much better?
Plans they'd expected to have another leisurely half century to gradually implement bit by unnoticeable bit were suddenly imperilled by the loss of their ability to shape minds. So they panicked. Agenda 2050 became Agenda 2030. They have to rush through everything, slam it into place now, or they're fucked.
That's where we are as a species. The globalists have reached the zenith of their power. Control of the world and of human destiny is just ... almost ... in their grasp. They're so close they can almost taste it.
And every day they see the peaches on that branch bobbing just a little further out of reach.
So they thrash about in the pool, trying to jump up to grab the branch, but the water is deep and their legs can get no purchase ... and as they kick and twist, they feel the strength leaving their limbs ... and they see us, strolling down the bank towards that peach tree, smiling down at them from dry land as we move in on the fruit that's theirs, theirs, damnit!
It's a tasty peach, that fruit of the future.
If I had to describe it, it tastes ... like villages powered by home thorium reactors ... like local economies based on artisanal 3D printing and permaculture farms overflowing with food animals, vegetables, fruits, and herbal medicines ... like city skylines dominated by neogothic sky-cathedrals raised to the glory of God, the air thick with hovercars ... like streets lined with murals and frescoes and statues celebrating beauty, full of humans grown tall, and strong, and smart, and beautiful ... while on the far horizon, rockets carry young men out to the settlements, mines, expeditions, adventures, and wars on the endless frontiers of heaven.
It tastes ... like a future for humanity.
The "tantalising fantasy" the author reveals is not that of the globalists, but of the peasants, still grasping at the fantasy of liberation & resistance. I understand that people need happy fantasies of a brighter future to distract them from reality though. That need for happy fantasies that keeps you from facing reality is exactly what makes it so easy for the PTB to trick you, again and again and again. It's actually kind of funny when you look at the big picture. Remember, most of the things you are congratulating yourselves for "resisting" aren't even meant for you, they are meant for your kids.
Humanity has been steered away from all things natural and sold a false story about Technology and how " it " will save them, it isn't, its killing them and unscrupulous kinds are encouraging such developments.
To reverse the disease of Technology is to abandon it and consider Earth for what it is, our home and provider.
Earth's history has a Blueprint of humanity's future written within it.
It is one of renewal on an Epic scale, where what was will be erased and millions of year's will be needed in which to start Earth's new inhabitants.