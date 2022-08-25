Heavy rains and floods affect Manabao, in Jarabacoa

The director of the municipal district of Manabao, in Jarabacoa, José Rafael Abreu, reported that this community is incommunicado after the floods caused by the heavy rains that have fallen in recent days.

The heavy downpours also led to the Yaque del Norte River overflowing into that community.

"Just be patient so as not to put our lives in danger, just wait for the river flow to drop and declare this area a state of emergency; since the downpours have been continuing for several days, but today (Tuesday) it exceeded expectations. This is a natural phenomenon that has never occurred in Manabao, it has us incommunicado; we are waiting for the flow to drop, to see if we can restore traffic," Abreu said.

The mayor made a call to the authorities to come to the aid of that Municipal District and the people who reside there.

The senator of the La Vega province, Ramón Rogelio Genao, warned of the heavy rains and floods that have been produced by the downpours.



