In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in.

In numerous locations in central Mississippi, including Jackson, Canton, Union, Sebastopol, and others, there is flooding. Nearly 9 inches of rain have fallen in Forest during the last 24 hours, and more is anticipated as Wednesday afternoon wears on. Wiggins has had more than 8 inches of rain, while Goshen Springs and Lena are currently getting close to 8 inches.