mmmm
Heavy rain has caused flash floods in Balochistan, Pakistan on August 23rd 2022.

Over 10,000 homes have been destroyed by fast moving water.

Gas supplies have been stopped as pipelines were washed away.

Roads filled with water and bridges were washed away, isolating communities.

Farmland and livestock have been affected, raising fears of low food supplies in the area.

Emergency shelters have been set up to help affected citizens.