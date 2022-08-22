© Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



The EU's foreign-policy chief Josep Borrel has admitted that double standards permeate international relations, after being asked in an interview why Brussels was far more willing to support the people of Ukraine than the people of Gaza."We are often criticized for double standards. But international politics is to a large degree about applying double standards. We do not use the same criteria for all problems," he told El Pais newspaper, as cited on Thursday.Earlier in the interview, Borrell had said that supporting Kiev against Moscow was afor Western nations."Resolving the situation with those people trapped in an open-air prison, which Gaza is, is not in the hands of the EU," the diplomat said.Gaza is under a blockade by Israel, which claims it is the only way to contain the threat of Palestinian militants, who hold power in the area. There are regular clashes between the sides. The latest hostilities, during which Israel fought against the Islamic Jihad group, occurred this month and ended in a truce on Monday.Borrell explained thatMany attempts were made in the past, but at the moment there appears to be no path forwards, he concluded.The US has demonstrated unwavering support of Israel, even as it continued building illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories and took other actions that antagonized the Palestinian people.Critics of Washington, including the leadership of the Palestinian authority, said it has long lost its credibility as an impartial mediator in the conflict.