"Britain is in the grip of a new silent health crisis. For 14 of the past 15 weeks, England and Wales have averaged around 1,000 extra deaths each week, none of which are due to Covid. If the current trajectory continues, the number of non-Covid excess deaths will soon outstrip deaths from the virus this year — and be even more deadly than the omicron wave. So what is going on? Experts believe decisions taken by the Government in the earliest stages of the pandemic may now be coming back to bite. Policies that kept people indoors, scared them away from hospitals and deprived them of treatment and primary care are finally taking their toll."What to make of this?
The first thing is to welcome the fact that these highly incurious folks have noticed that something's up. Well done guys. Glad to see you're paying attention. And while you're busy noticing and in a state of curiosity, you may be interested to know that this is not a peculiarly British phenomenon. The last 15 weeks of excess deaths data across Europe from the European Mortality Monitoring Project (EuroMOMO) shows essentially the same thing:
The third thing is to warn the folks at the Telegraph and indeed the Mail that they are in serious danger of wandering into the territory occupied by us "conspiracy theorists" and "misinformation peddlers", who warned constantly of the monumental folly of Lockdown and the consequences that were bound to arise from it. Then again, perhaps we "conspiracy theorists" and "misinformation spreaders" should just rejoice that the truths we were smeared for voicing are becoming mainstream and even respectable, albeit without so much as an acknowledgement much less an apology, and far too late to have the effect that they could have had, had they not been ridiculed and censored during the greatest propaganda campaign in history.
The fourth thing is to make sure we do not forget that these suddenly slightly curious media organisations are the same media organisations who were at best utterly incurious when it actually mattered, or worse openly aided and abetted those who foisted the lunacy upon us. It was they who smeared anyone and everyone who questioned a policy that had no basis in science, was based on obvious fraud, had nothing to do with health and protecting people, was bound to cause untold damage for years and even decades to come, and which tore up centuries-old rights of people to go about their lawful business unmolested by the state.
But the final and most important point to highlight is that whilst the slightly curious Telegraph and other almost curious media organisations are undoubtedly correct to make the connection between some excess deaths having occurred because of the cancellation of appointments, treatments and operations, it seems they are once again up to their old trick of diverting attention from the elephant in the room. Or rather I should say the whole herd of elephants in the room bellowing for attention, by which I mean the Injections-Masquerading-as-Vaccines and the whole host of mechanisms they have for causing deteriorating health and even death. Here are just some:
- The mRNA was known by Pfizer from their trials to accumulate in multiple organs of the body, including the spleen, liver, adrenal glands, bone marrow, testes and ovaries. Yet they kept quiet about it.
- Unlike traditional vaccines, which cause the body to fight a dead or attenuated pathogen, these programme the body itself to produce the pathogen.
- The highly toxic spike protein persists in the body for up to and possibly beyond 15 months after injection.
- Despite being assured that the mRNA does not alter DNA, studies have shown that it does, by reverse transcribing the mRNA intracellularly into DNA.
- After entering the blood stream and disseminating throughout the body, the "vaccines" can cause endothelial damage with subsequent triggering of blood coagulation via platelet activation.
- Along with blood clots, these products are also leading to very strange clots being pulled out of dead people by embalmers, which are definitely not blood clots. Who knows what they are is anyone's guess.
- Expression of the Spike Protein in organs induces autoimmune-like inflammation, which can cause grave damage to that organ leading, for instance, to issues such as myocarditis.
- The Spike Protein contains the genetic sequence Gp120, which also just happens to be present in the HIV virus.
- There is evidence of the injections inducing Antibody-Dependent Enhancement, which the manufacturers and regulators knew full well was a possibility before they foisted these things on millions of people without completing the clinical trials.
- There is evidence that the injections induce a profound impairment in type I interferon signaling, which results in impaired innate immunity.
Let me leave you with a startling piece of information from a report by the Society of Actuaries, produced in January 2022, but only just released into the public domain. On Table 5.6 of their report showing Excess Mortality by Detailed Age Band, we see an alarming rise in excess mortality in working age US citizens in Q3 of 2021. I wonder what might be the principal cause. It wasn't Covid. It is unlikely to have been the effects of Lockdown or cancelled appointments for people of that age. Perhaps the slightly curious media would like to explain.