The Chinese envoy to the United Kingdom has warned that British and American interference on Taiwan could result in a war, claiming that Beijing's ties with London are now at a crossroads over the island.In a Guardian op-ed on Tuesday, Chinese ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang offered his government's stance on the territorial feud, while declaring that Taiwan had become a "touchstone issue" for China, the US and the UK alike.The ambassador's comments come amid a new round of Chinese military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan, mirroring another bout of exercises held immediately after a visit to Taiwan by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently denounced the drills, saying they "threaten peace and stability in the region," echoing similar condemnation from her American counterpart.While China considers the island a part of its territory, Taiwan has been governed effectively autonomously since the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the nationalist Kuomintang faction was defeated by communist forces on the mainland and was forced to flee. The local administration has continued to refer to the island as the "Republic of China" ever since, though it has been formally recognized by only a handful of foreign countries.