Jordan Peterson
© Unknown
Professor Jordan Peterson has written a fantastic essay for the Telegraph attacking the global political and business elite and their court astrologers for promoting a completely unworkable net zero agenda that will have to be paid for by the poor and the vulnerable, thereby fuelling civil unrest. The essay articulates so clearly my own point of view, and I suspect the view of most other Daily Sceptic contributors, it reads almost like an in-house editorial. His central point is that this corporate environmental activism is underpinned by the same strain of misguided utopianism that has been responsible for so much human misery. Here's how it begins:
Deloitte is the largest "professional services network" in the world. Headquartered in London, it is also one of the big four global accounting companies, offering audit, consulting, risk advisory, tax and legal services to corporate clients.

With a third of a million professionals operating on those fronts worldwide, and as the third-largest privately owned company in the US, Deloitte is a behemoth with numerous and far-reaching tentacles.

In short: it is an entity we should all know about, not least because such enterprises no longer limit themselves to their proper bailiwick (profit-centred business strategising, say), but - consciously or not - have assumed the role as councillors to believers in unchecked globalisation whose policies have sparked considerable unrest around the world.

If you're seeking the cause of the Dutch agriculture and fisheries protests, the Canadian trucker convoy, the yellow-jackets in France, the farmer rebellion in India a few years ago, the recent catastrophic collapse of Sri Lanka, or the energy crisis in Europe and Australia, you can instruct yourself by the recent pronouncements from Deloitte.

Whilst not directly responsible, they offer an insight into the elite groupthink that has triggered these events; into the cabal of utopians operating in the media, corporate and government fronts, wielding a nightmarish vision of environmental apocalypse.
I cannot recommend this essay more highly. Very much worth reading in full.