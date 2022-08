Based on previous experience, we expect COVID-19 to be a seasonal disease. This means that the disease most likely flares up in fall and winter, just as we know it from, for example, influenza.

Denmark's policy towards vaccination in the autumn of 2022 will focus on the over-50s. The under-50s will only get a booster if a doctor recommends it. With respect to pregnant women getting vaccinated a decision has yet to be made. The policy is available in English here ; below I have printed some selected highlights.As regards people who've had a first or second dose, there's some gentle persuasion to continue with additional doses but this is primarily targeted at the over-40s and people with pre-existing health issues.Children will not be vaccinated except with the specific approval of a doctor.It is perhaps worth just looking at the Danish experience of Covid since the vaccination programme started back in December 2020. Figure 1 plots the reported infection rate in Denmark and the U.K. on the left hand axis and shows vaccination take-up on the right hand axis. Having had one of the lowest rates of infection right through 2020, post vaccination Denmark's reported infection rate peaked at 2.5 times the U.K. rate during the early months of 2022 despite 85% of the population being vaccinated.Thank heavens for the Scandinavians! The Swedes did a good job of resisting the temptation to rush, lemming like, into the first lockdown, thus providing a decent real-world counterargument to the lockdown zealots.I rather expect this approach to be followed by many other countries, indeed it may already have quietly been adopted fairly broadly, just that no-one has yet announced it.Finally, one thought strikes me.What happens if an under-50-year-old unvaccinated Dane wants to travel to the USA, would a Danish doctor now decide this constitutes a medical justification to vaccinate the individual? Interesting times.