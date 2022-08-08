Amnesty International said on August 7 it "deeply regrets the distress and anger" caused by a report accusing Ukraine of exposing civilians to Russian fire.The August 4 report said the Ukrainian military is endangering civilians byThe head of Amnesty's Ukraine office resigned in protest, accusing the rights organization of parroting Kremlin propaganda.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the rights group had tried to "amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim."the rights group said, but it stressed that "nothing we documented Ukrainian forces doing in any way justifies Russian violations.""This does not mean that Amnesty International holds Ukrainian forces responsible for violations committed by Russian forces, nor that the Ukrainian military is not taking adequate precautions elsewhere in the country," it said.Amnesty's report listed incidents in which Ukrainian forces appeared to have exposed civilians to dangerIn its statement on August 7, the rights group refused to back down on that assessment.It "found instances where Ukrainian forces had located themselves right next to where civilians were living, thereby potentially putting them at risk from incoming Russian fire."Nevertheless, Amnesty acknowledged the scale of reaction its report had triggered."Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger that our press release on the Ukrainian military's fighting tactics has caused," it said.