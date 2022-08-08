© Protección Civil Sonora



Heavy rain over the last few days has caused flash flooding in parts of Sonora State, Mexico, where at least two people have lost their lives.Sonora State Civil Protection reported 2 people died and one was rescued after a vehicle was swept away by flood waters from an overflowing stream near Hermosillo. Flooded streets in the city left several vehicles stranded.Flooding has also affected other areas of the state. Four people were rescued from flood waters in Nogales. Five people were rescued from the overflowing Cabullona River in the municipality of Agua Prieta. Civil Protection said 250 vehicles in the Cabullona Park were unable to leave due to flooding from the river. No injuries were reported and all occupants were safe.