Earth Changes
Two dead, several rescued after flash floods in Sonora, Mexico
Floodlist
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 19:16 UTC
Sonora State Civil Protection reported 2 people died and one was rescued after a vehicle was swept away by flood waters from an overflowing stream near Hermosillo. Flooded streets in the city left several vehicles stranded.
Flooding has also affected other areas of the state. Four people were rescued from flood waters in Nogales. Five people were rescued from the overflowing Cabullona River in the municipality of Agua Prieta. Civil Protection said 250 vehicles in the Cabullona Park were unable to leave due to flooding from the river. No injuries were reported and all occupants were safe.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The branding of America - Putting lipstick on a pig
- As Europe melts, southern Africa enjoys some rare snow nearly 8 inches deep
- Rare blue jet atmospheric phenomenon photographed over Texas, several sighted in one night
- Record-breaking rainfall floods train stations, submerges vehicles in Seoul, South Korea - 5 inches of rain per hour
- Zero Covid has cost New Zealand dearly
- Israel blames Gaza rocket misfire for child deaths
- Suspended Florida prosecutor: "I'm not going down without a fight"
- Fourteen young Canadian docs die after getting the shot. Normally would be ~0 over 30 years
- Russia, Turkey launch new economic 'roadmap'
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- German media lifts lid on Zelensky's 'secret deals'
- Flash flooding after 2 inches of rain in less than 30 minutes hits Denver, Colorado as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods
- 70% of Western weapons sent to Ukraine don't reach troops - CBS
- Chris Pratt smashes the 'woke critics' of his new show 'The Terminal List' with Instagram troll
- Sorry for telling the truth: Amnesty 'regrets' distress caused by report about Ukraine deliberately endangering civilians, using human shields
- Two dead, several rescued after flash floods in Sonora, Mexico
- NYPD officers leaving in record-breaking exodus even before full pensions set in
- Islamic Jihad head issues warning: Fighting will resume if Israel breaks Gaza ceasefire
- Deadly flash floods in Dakar, Senegal - 5 inches of rain in a few hours
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Zero Covid has cost New Zealand dearly
- Israel blames Gaza rocket misfire for child deaths
- Russia, Turkey launch new economic 'roadmap'
- German media lifts lid on Zelensky's 'secret deals'
- 70% of Western weapons sent to Ukraine don't reach troops - CBS
- Islamic Jihad head issues warning: Fighting will resume if Israel breaks Gaza ceasefire
- Dutch gov't to cut Schipol airport flights by 60,000 by 2023, claim they want to cut noise & air pollution
- Kiev's nuclear terrorism threatens all of Europe
- Zelenskiy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums in occupied areas
- Lithuanian gov't delegation to visit Taiwan, Taipei claims 'authoritarianism seeks to sabotage rules-based world order'
- Turkish banks adopting Russian payment system Mir - Erdogan
- Lebanese PM accepts Iranian offer of free fuel
- US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Social Justice? Alex Jones (Mis)Trial 'Takes Out' Infowars
- Israel agrees to Gaza truce
- Disciplinary biopolitics vs the new populism
- Only 30% of the weapons are even making it to the frontlines
- Australian Prime Minister Albanese refuses to meet with Assange's family
- UK's Truss heckled on cost of living and climate change
- Why the Gulf states' SCO membership is a big deal
- The branding of America - Putting lipstick on a pig
- Suspended Florida prosecutor: "I'm not going down without a fight"
- Fourteen young Canadian docs die after getting the shot. Normally would be ~0 over 30 years
- Chris Pratt smashes the 'woke critics' of his new show 'The Terminal List' with Instagram troll
- Sorry for telling the truth: Amnesty 'regrets' distress caused by report about Ukraine deliberately endangering civilians, using human shields
- NYPD officers leaving in record-breaking exodus even before full pensions set in
- Head of the Lancet's COVID-19 investigation is 'convinced' it came out of a lab
- Sgt. Pilfer's Broken Hearts Club Band
- NCMEC Report: Grooming and child sexual exploitation online have exploded in last 2 years
- UK water restrictions go into effect as heatwave persists
- Israel strikes Gaza 'in response to rocket fire' AFTER a truce came into effect following three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander
- Record 52% fuel hike in Bangladesh triggers rolling blackouts, huge queues, protests
- Brits advised to spend less time in the shower
- Dr. Ebright to lawmakers: Fauchi's statements on gain-of-function research have been untruthful
- Ukrainian city launches witch hunt for 'disloyal' residents
- S. Korea to lift ban on N. Korea TV, newspapers despite tensions
- Fenerbahce hit with fine, partial stadium closure after fans' 'Putin' chants
- UN finds the largest number of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing from "Russian aggression" ... to Russia!
- Golden State no more: Rich and poor alike are fleeing 'woke basketcase' California
- France warned of milk shortage
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Zelensky 2022, Stalin 1942: The US propaganda machine can easily make heroes, but it can quickly change the script
- Bastille Day: The bloodbath that derailed France's republican revolution
- Michael Hudson: The end of Western civilization - why it lacks resilience, and what will take its place
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Space weather may be causing your train to be delayed
- China launches 2nd space station module that will host science experiments
- 'Manipulated' Alzheimer's data may have misled research for 16 years
- As Europe melts, southern Africa enjoys some rare snow nearly 8 inches deep
- Rare blue jet atmospheric phenomenon photographed over Texas, several sighted in one night
- Record-breaking rainfall floods train stations, submerges vehicles in Seoul, South Korea - 5 inches of rain per hour
- Flash flooding after 2 inches of rain in less than 30 minutes hits Denver, Colorado as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods
- Two dead, several rescued after flash floods in Sonora, Mexico
- Deadly flash floods in Dakar, Senegal - 5 inches of rain in a few hours
- This week in volcano news: A new eruption in Iceland at Meradalir, unrest at Iwo Jima
- Power grid shuts down as Iraq exceeds 51C in crippling heatwave
- Torrential rain causes flash floods in Sicily, Italy
- State of emergency in central Newfoundland extended to Botwood amid forest fires - worst situation since 1961
- California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 40% contained
- Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port
- Severe storm and flash flood hits Jazan, Saudi Arabia
- Flash floods bury cars and strand tourists in Death Valley - 2nd major flooding in a week
- Flash floods in Tyrol, Austria
- Three people dead after lightning strike near the White House
- Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show UK wind turbine on fire
- Waterspout destroys homes on small Maryland island
- More deadly floods hit Yemen
- Best of the Web: Up to a foot of rain in less than 12 hours slams Illinois, another exceptional deluge
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on July 16
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other adjacent countries on July 13
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on July 11
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- Best of the Web: Turbo-Cancer: A doctor speaks out about aggressive tumors associated with Covid vaccination
- UK Government publishes indisputable evidence that the vaccines are killing people in the thousands: Mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Planet saving fake-meat burger fails
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
- College basketball player, 20, drops dead from 'cardiac event'
- The Netherlands: Higher vaccine uptake, higher mortality
- Medical journal finds unvaccinated COVID patients are contagious for LESS time than those vaxed or boosted
- Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
- 15% of American adults diagnosed with new condition after COVID vaccine, Zogby survey finds
- The Monkeypox Puzzle
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is No-Virus Theory a Psy-Op?
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
Recent Comments
Is it Jack ,or Jacinda ? It appears to have a dangler where a real women wouldn't. Its one of Klaus Vaders star pupils Who does it even represent...
This guy is part of the problem. He feels something is wrong, but is too afraid to allow himself to know something is wrong. So, he generates this...
Dr. Jay still hasn't gotten it through his thick fucking head that the gene therapies offer zero benefit and murder and cripple those who would...
Great Conversation! I started using the term 'The Walking Wounded' for every human on Earth years ago. I'm a 67 year old straight woman with no...
I'm not vaccinated and I will never be but... I think a lot of "important" people like politicians, doctors, rich businessman have a placebo...