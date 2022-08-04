© Reuters



More rains predicted from August 5

Heavy rains and subsequent floods have killed at least 502 people and destroyed thousands of homes across Pakistan since the monsoon rains began in mid-June.The worst affected is the southwestern province of Balochistan, where the death toll has reached 150, with 15 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to disaster management authority officials.. The recent deaths were reported in Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu, Naushki and Lasbela areas of Balochistan that endured flash floods.On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched 1,000 ration bags from the Saudi relief agency King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) for flood-hit people in Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sahbatpur, Sibi and Kutch regions of Balochistan.The devastating floods prompted the country's military, navy, and air force to mobilise their personnel and assets to assist in civilian relief operations, evacuating thousands of stranded people and delivering food and relief items to families. On August 1, one Pakistani army helicopter crashed in the Lasbela region of Balochistan during the flood relief mission, killing six on board.The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted more rains in Sindh, including Karachi, from August 5 to 9. PMD advised all relevant authorities to take necessary precautions in an emergency."Met Office also cautioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro Kambar Shahdadkot", she said.