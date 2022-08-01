© Getty Images / Murtadha Al Sudani/Anadolu Agency



Hundreds of protesters breached the parliament for the second time in a week as anti-government unrest continues.A large crowd of protesters stormed Baghdad's heavily-guarded Green Zone and broke into the Iraqi parliament again on Saturday. The demonstrators were expressing their dissatisfaction with "the corrupt political class" and a candidate for prime minister whose nomination some ten months following the last federal election prompted a political crisis.All the people are with you Sayyid Muqtada," the crowds were heard chanting, referring to popular Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. The protesters were seen carrying Iraqi flags and portraits of the cleric.While the cleric has distanced himself from politics, he remains influential and his faction took a large share of Iraq's 329-seat parliament during federal elections last October. However, the faction exited government formation talks in June, giving the Framework alliance the majority needed to move forward with the selection of a prime minister following some ten months of political uncertainty.Saturday's breach was the second such incident within the span of a week. On Wednesday, scores of al-Sadr's followers stormed the Green Zone and entered the parliament building to protest the same issues of an allegedly "corrupt" political class and the controversial PM candidate.